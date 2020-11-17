Report: US OTT/CTV ad spend grows despite pandemic

Ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform Pixalate’s Q3 2020 State of Connected TV/OTT: Ad Supply Trends Report examines how the programmatic OTT/CTV advertising marketplace changed from Q1 2020 to Q3 2020 during the global pandemic.

Key findings:

OTT/CTV ad spend : Connected TV (CTV) / over-the-top (OTT) ad spend rose 70 per cent between Q1 and Q3 2020

: Connected TV (CTV) / over-the-top (OTT) ad spend rose 70 per cent between Q1 and Q3 2020 US household reach : Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of US households are now reachable by programmatic OTT/CTV advertising, up from 59 per cent in Q1 2020

: Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of US households are now reachable by programmatic OTT/CTV advertising, up from 59 per cent in Q1 2020 Ad fraud (invalid traffic): Ad fraud, or invalid traffic (IVT), in programmatic OTT/CTV advertising remained around 20 per cent throughout 2020

Ad fraud, or invalid traffic (IVT), in programmatic OTT/CTV advertising remained around 20 per cent throughout 2020 OTT/CTV device types : The majority (49 per cent) of programmatic OTT/CTV ads go to Roku devices, but Apple TV saw the largest market share increase (+175 per cent) in 2020

: The majority (49 per cent) of programmatic OTT/CTV ads go to Roku devices, but Apple TV saw the largest market share increase (+175 per cent) in 2020 ‘Premium Services’ apps leap: Apps in the ‘Premium Services’ category on Roku saw a 64 per cent increase in programmatic ad market share from Q1 to Q3 2020

The report also reveals that the Roku (+23 per cent) and Amazon Fire TV (+19 per cent) app stores both grew between Q1 and Q3 2020. Hulu, Sling TV, Pluto TV, and Tubi are among the most popular apps.