NFL Game Pass on YouTube in UK, Germany

DAZN, the sports streaming service, and YouTube, have partnered to make NFL Game Pass available as a Primetime Channel in the UK and Germany.

Marking the launch of their global partnership, the companies say this collaboration is step forward in delivering premium sports content to American football enthusiasts in the UK and Germany as conveniently as possible. NFL Game Pass will also launch in further countries as YouTube’s Primetime Channel service rolls out internationally.

The dedicated channel will be available for fans to subscribe to and gain access to NFL Game Pass content, a comprehensive library of NFL game replays, Game in 40, Sunday in 60, RedZone, highlights, analysis, half time shows, and all live games (UK only: Two live games shown on local television each week are then only available on Game Pass 24 hours later).

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN’s global partnership with YouTube underscores our commitment to making the premium sports content more accessible and engaging for fans. Launching our relationship by making NFL Game Pass available in the UK and Germany demonstrates the quality of content we plan to distribute via YouTube globally. DAZN Group, with its rich history in sports streaming, and YouTube, the premier online video platform, are the perfect partners to deliver real value for sports fans.”

Richard Lewis, YouTube (UK and Ireland) Director of Partnerships, added: “We are thrilled to partner with DAZN to bring NFL Game Pass to YouTube as a Primetime Channel. This is exciting news for American Football fans in the UK and Germany, who will now be able to enjoy seamless access, an expanded sports lineup, and a frictionless subscription experience all within the YouTube app. This marks a significant milestone as our first premium sports launch internationally on YouTube, stepping beyond borders to bring the thrill of NFL to fans around the world. Our mission is to grow the NFL fan base globally and add value to our incredible partners by creating a community of passionate subscribers, transforming every touchdown and highlight into an unforgettable experience.”