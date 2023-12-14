Threads rolls out in Europe
Meta’s social media app Threads has gone live in the European Union, five months after its release in other parts of the world including the US and the UK.
Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg created the platform as a rival to Elon Musk’s X – formerly Twitter – but it was not made available in the EU until now, which has strict rules around data and big tech.
Meta will hope the latest roll out drives interest in the platform, which gained more than 10 million users in its first few hours, and more than 100 million in its first week, before those numbers significantly dwindled.
Zuckerberg, in a post on Threads, said: “Today we’re opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone.”