Spain: Movistar+ expands WBD deal

Movistar Plus+ and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have announced an extension of their partnership to bring content from WBD’s portfolio of entertainment, sports, films and news to Movistar Plus+ customers in Spain. This includes the upcoming streaming service Max which is due to launch in Spain in spring 2024.

As part of the deal, Movistar+ Plus will continue to be home to WBD’s linear networks Warner TV, TCM, Discovery Channel, Eurosport, and CNN. From January 1st, customers will also have access on select Movistar’s services to some of the very best in premier Warner Bros entertainment including the record-breaking Barbie, Meg 2, The Nun 2 (pictured) and iconic TV series like Friends and The Big Bang Theory as well as recent hits Mrs Davis and The Winchester.

And this spring, Movistar Plus+ will add Max, the enhanced streaming platform from WBD. Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros films, Max Originals, the DC universe, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It offers an array of kids’ content, and popular programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from iconic brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more.

Cristina Burzako, CEO Movistar Plus+, commented: “This alliance is very special for our platform because it completes a content offering that we consider unbeatable and highly attractive to our clients. Warner Bros. Discovery is a great international partner that will bring us highly anticipated hits from the latest films such as ‘Barbie’, as well as a selection of series, documentaries and programmes. We are happy to have been able to finalize this agreement, which also guarantees that the enhanced Max platform will be on Movistar Plus+.

Alessandro Araimo, Managing Director, WBD, Southern Europe, added: “We are delighted to strengthen this strategic alliance with Movistar which, thanks to our unmissable content, will allow us to reach an even wider audience. Spain represents one of the key territories for Warner Bros Discovery and the partnership with an operator like Movistar is a crucial factor for the continued solid and steady growth of our streaming business internationally. The huge variety of movies, TV series, sports, and entertainment shows, combined with the launch of Max in 2024 will make the offer truly unparalleled.”