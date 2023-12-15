Spain: Movistar Plus+ to launch SkyShowtime

Movistar Plus+ and SkyShowtime have announced a multi-year agreement, bringing SkyShowtime to Telefónica’s TV offering.

From early 2024, Movistar Plus+ will becomes the first Spanish operator to launch SkyShowtime, with its exclusive selection of international and Spanish-language series and theatrical releases from Paramount and Universal. The service will be included in the Ficción miMovistar package.

Access to SkyShowtime’s content will be integrated as part of the platform’s main navigation and available on-demand. In addition, a new dedicated SkyShowtime linear channel will be launched featuring its new releases, films and series.

Subscribers of Ficción miMovistar package will be able to access an entertainment offer that adds SkyShowtime’s array of hit movies and original series, including content from the iconic brands of Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock, as well as SkyShowtime’s original series.

Cristina Burzako, CEO of Movistar Plus+, said: “We are very happy with this agreement; on one hand, we welcome an international platform with high value and quality content, with a large number of attractive titles for our clients, which will be added to our integrated offer. On the other, we will be able to incorporate the new contents in a more accessible and intuitive way for our customers.”

Monty Sarhan, CEO of SkyShowtime, added: “This is a momentous deal for both Movistar Plus+ and SkyShowtime and we are proud to be bringing our amazing entertainment to even more subscribers in Spain. Our agreement demonstrates the importance and strength of partnerships and how we can work together to drive value for our respective businesses.”

Among the titles coming to Movistar Plus+’s clients in 2024 are Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, a series starring Oscar winner Kevin Costner, 1923, starring Oscar nominee Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Helen Mirren, and Tulsa King, starring Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone, along with Sheridan’s new series, Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, and Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman.

Other series that will be available on Movistar Plus+ via SkyShowtime include Halo, which takes place in the universe made famous by the Xbox videogame; Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the latest instalment in the Star Trek franchise that is a prequel to the original series; and the triumphant return of the iconic comedy Frasier starring Kelsey Grammer. SkyShowtime Original Series include global hits and Spanish-language productions such as Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, and Fleeting Lies (Mentiras Pasajeras). Other Spanish-language SkyShowtime Original series include Bosé, The Invisible Ladies (Las Invisibles), The Envoys (Los Enviados) and Por H o Por B. SkyShowtime’s line-up also includes a selection of first-run Hollywood movies, including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Raquel Berzosa, Regional General Manager, Iberia, SkyShowtime, said: “Only nine months after our launch in Spain, SkyShowtime boasts an impressive selection of great content and local original series. We are excited to bring all of this to Movistar Plus+ and look forward to building on our partnership.”