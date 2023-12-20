TF1+ to integrate 50 FAST channels

French broadcaster TF1 Group has unveiled further details of its new four-screen, free-of-charge streaming platform TF1+. Set to start on January 8th, the new service aims at becoming a leader of free streaming in France and will integrate around 50 FAST channels, ranging from romantic comedies to thrillers and manga. Intended to accelerate the digital evolution of the group, amid growing streaming competition, TF1+ is driving the TF1 business model towards on-demand television. Set to replace and enhance replay platform MyTF1, it will be given an extensive launch.

TF1+ will launch with a total offering of 15,000 hours, including 200 feature films and 200 TV movies as well as all the seasons of 200 TV series, mostly coming from the TF1 library. The service is being launched without any major new productions or acquisitions.

Major sport events will also benefit from the Top Chrono functionality, launched as a beta demo on replay service MyTF1 for the Rugby World Cup. It enables viewing of match summaries and already counts more than 2.5 million views. The audience will also be able to navigate through the content by a search engine Synchro, in-house developed and based on profiles determined by viewers.

From the advertising point of view, TF1+ is expected to allow TF1 to sell its content on a digital base different from the linear reach.

The AVoD streaming service is going to be complemented by a pay ad-free version — TF1+ Premium – available at a price of €5.99 per month (€59.99 per year).