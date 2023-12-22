Study: Richest social media content creators of 2023
December 22, 2023
A study by wealthofgeeks unveils that from June 2022 to June 2023 the 50 richest content creators – across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram – earned a $700 million (€635.8m), with a collective following of 2.92 billion – thus averaging $239.68 per 1,000 followers.
The study offers insights into earnings, follower count, efficiency, and platform preferences, providing a comprehensive view of the booming creator economy.
Further key findings:
- Platform Preference: TikTok leads with 40 per cent of total followers (1.2 billion), followed by YouTube (724.8 million) and Instagram (642.2 million).
- Top Earners: MrBeast tops with $82 million and 376 million followers. Rhett & Link, PrestonPlayz, and Ryan Kaji follow, each earning $35 million.
- Earnings Efficiency: Dani Austin Ramirez earns the most per 1K followers ($4,302.93), followed by Alexandra Cooper and Christina Najjar.
- Generational Trends: Millennials make up 56 per cent of top creators, Gen Z 40 per cent, and Gen X 4 per cent.
Highest-Earning Content Creators, 2023
- Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast): Famous for his stunts and philanthropy, Donaldson (pictured) leads with $82 million in earnings and 377.1million followers.
- Rhett & Link: Known for Good Mythical Morning, they’ve earned $35 million with a 51 million follower base.
- Preston Arsement: A gaming content creator, he engages 39 million followers and has also earned $35 million.
- Ryan Kaji: Young toy reviewer and unboxer with 36 million followers, earning $35 million.
- Jake Paul: Content creator in music and boxing, he has 73.1 million followers and earnings of $34 million.
5 Highest-Earning Creators per 1k Followers, 2023
- Dani Austin Ramirez: With 2.9 million followers, she leads in earnings efficiency, making $12.5 million, which translates to $4,302.93 per 1K followers.
- Alexandra Cooper: Host of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, she has 5.1 million followers and earns $20 million, achieving $3,911.98 per 1K followers.
- Christina Najjar (Tinx): Known for her relatable and trendy content, she earns $7.5 million from 2.1 million followers, resulting in $3,649.64 per 1K followers.
- Rhett & Link: With a wider reach of 18.9 million followers, they earn $35 million, amounting to $1,847.84 per 1K followers.
- Kaitlyn Siragusa (Amouranth): A well-known figure in streaming and cosplay, she has 10.6 million followers and earns $15 million, equating to $1,413.23 per 1K followers.