Study: Richest social media content creators of 2023

A study by wealthofgeeks unveils that from June 2022 to June 2023 the 50 richest content creators – across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram – earned a $700 million (€635.8m), with a collective following of 2.92 billion – thus averaging $239.68 per 1,000 followers.

The study offers insights into earnings, follower count, efficiency, and platform preferences, providing a comprehensive view of the booming creator economy.

Further key findings:

Platform Preference: TikTok leads with 40 per cent of total followers (1.2 billion), followed by YouTube (724.8 million) and Instagram (642.2 million). Top Earners: MrBeast tops with $82 million and 376 million followers. Rhett & Link, PrestonPlayz, and Ryan Kaji follow, each earning $35 million. Earnings Efficiency: Dani Austin Ramirez earns the most per 1K followers ($4,302.93), followed by Alexandra Cooper and Christina Najjar. Generational Trends: Millennials make up 56 per cent of top creators, Gen Z 40 per cent, and Gen X 4 per cent.

Highest-Earning Content Creators, 2023

Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast): Famous for his stunts and philanthropy, Donaldson (pictured) leads with $82 million in earnings and 377.1million followers. Rhett & Link: Known for Good Mythical Morning, they’ve earned $35 million with a 51 million follower base. Preston Arsement: A gaming content creator, he engages 39 million followers and has also earned $35 million. Ryan Kaji: Young toy reviewer and unboxer with 36 million followers, earning $35 million. Jake Paul: Content creator in music and boxing, he has 73.1 million followers and earnings of $34 million.

5 Highest-Earning Creators per 1k Followers, 2023