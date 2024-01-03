France: Médiamétrie enhances audience measurement

Médiamétrie, the French audience measurement and digital media usage specialist, has has announced its audience measurement service will now integrate TV consumption data on smartphones, tablets and laptops. This marks the first step in an evolving process that takes into account the viewing of preview content ahead of its linear broadcast, and later in the year it will integrate the ratings of Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and other online platforms.

This new audience measurement is based on two panels:

The Médiamat Panel which consists of about 5,000 historically TV-equipped households at home, each connected to a meter, plus about 500 new panelist households without a television, totaling around 12,000 individuals;

The personal portable audience measurement Panel which consists of about 5,000 individuals, the source of out-of-home TV audience measurement (all screens included) and TV audiences on Internet screens at home.

“These two major and concurrent changes are the result of a significant transformation programme in television audience measurement. After integrating out-of-home audience measurement for all screens in March 2020, Médiamat will cover a measurement scope for the entire country, encompassing 62.4 million individuals aged four and above. With more households and screens measured, there will naturally be more TV viewers and contacts with the TV media. Médiamétrie thus guarantees the market and its clients – television channels, advertising agencies, advertisers – a measurement that is increasingly comprehensive to closely manage their editorial content and advertising strategies,” commented Laurence Deléchapt, TV & Cross media Director.