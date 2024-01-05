Redge Technologies partners with Evergent

Redge Technologies, a provider of the leading end-to-end streaming platform in CEE and MENA, has formed a strategic partnership with Evergent, a global leader in customer management and monetisation solutions for streaming and digital subscription businesses. The partnership will enable Redge Technologies’ customers to drive revenues and user retention through data-led insight and advanced subscriber management solutions.

Redge Media is a modular, scalable, end-to-end OTT solution trusted by global broadcasters and telcos. It consists of the Service Delivery Platform (SDP) and the Video Delivery Platform (VDP), which enable superior VOD and live streaming services. The VDP includes transcoding, multi-DRM, origin and CDN distribution. The SDP includes a content management system (CMS), integrated e-commerce functionality and supports video advertising, analytics, a CRM module and cross-platform applications.

“Redge Media offers a world-class user experience with multi-tenancy and seamless integration with a wide range of add-on extensions from our partners. Our partnership with Evergent emphasises the flexibility of our OTT platform, boosting its ability to generate revenue, enabling multi-level payments and growing our clients’ businesses through data-driven innovation,” said Marek Szymczak, Sales Director and Partner Manager at Redge Technologies.

Evergent is the world’s leading provider of monetization and subscriber management solutions that help media, entertainment, sports and telecommunications companies grow by engaging and retaining millions of customers worldwide. It enables the rapid launch of new direct-to-consumer (DTC) video services, reduces time-to-market for new products, and helps businesses unlock new phases of growth with personalised offerings and creative revenue strategies. Through the partnership with Evergent, Redge Media now offers a comprehensive range of services, including subscription management, flexible monetisation options, royalties settlement, recurring revenue management, and customer retention strategies to cultivate brand loyalty.

“An agile and efficient subscription management platform that delivers a superior user experience and aligns with your growth strategy is critical. We are delighted that Redge Media’s customers can now benefit from our advanced solution that drives deeper user engagement through greater personalisation, while providing an enhanced payment system and customer self-service,” added Vijay Sajja, founder & CEO of Evergent.