NEXTGEN TV to reach 75% of US households
January 9, 2024
By Colin Mann
|Another prominent television manufacturer is joining the NEXTGEN TV vendor roster, with the news that TCL is planning new TV models equipped with integrated NEXTGEN TV capability. More than 100 NEXTGEN TV products will be available for US consumers in 2024.
The Consumer Technology Association announced industry results for 2023 sales and projections for the coming year, with the cumulative US installed base of NEXTGEN TV receivers topping 10.3 million and consumer sales of NEXTGEN TV products expected to increase by 45 per cent in 2024. In addition to TV models from Sony, Samsung, Hisense, and TCL, the number of available accessory receiver models is expected to double in 2024, to offer consumers with existing TV sets several affordable options for upgrades.
“ATSC is delighted to have more than two dozen broadcasters, technology companies, and networks supporting our CES exhibit this year,” said Madeleine Noland, President of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). “With US NEXTGEN TV market launches in 2024 coming soon for Chicago, San Diego, and Tucson, we’re projecting that NEXTGEN TV will cross the 75 per cent household reach milestone in February – a significant achievement that also will mark 75 Nielsen broadcast markets with service.”
“Now that broadcasters have reached this important milestone, attention turns to strengthening the number of available consumer receivers and improving the viewing experience – both of which are being showcased at the ATSC exhibit this year at CES. We are delighted to add TCL to the list of TV makers offering NEXTGEN TV, joining Sony, Samsung, and Hisense. And with ADTH, Stavix, Zapperbox, and Zinwell planning to offer NEXTGEN TV certified and security verified receivers, including some with digital video recording capability, this year is shaping up to be a big one for consumer choice,” she asserted.
“ATSC 3.0 has a global impact, too. South Korea and Jamaica are both on-air with ATSC 3.0. Trinidad & Tobago will transition in 2025. Both Brazil and India are evaluating ATSC 3.0 as a technology that can handle different technological challenges, and discussions are underway in a number of other countries that are looking for the most flexible broadcast system that easily adapts to changing needs and behaviours,” she added.
Upgrade Accessory Receivers: Four models are on display at the ATSC booth, offering a range of affordable options to consumers as they reach retail availability in 2024:
Immersive Entertainment: Dolby Laboratories is showcasing the power of immersive entertainment through the broadcast experience. Dolby Atmos, via NEXTGEN TV, features fully immersive accessibility, including audio description and dialog enhancement, along with High Dynamic Range (HDR) video like Dolby Vision, delivering spectacular experiences from dramas to live sports.
Expanding Over-the-Air OTA Sports: Local stations are now carrying games from more favourite sports teams, underscoring the popularity of live sports viewing where every screen feels like the best seat at the stadium.
High Dynamic Range (HDR): With broadcasters expected to offer more natively-produced HDR sports programming in 2024, the exceptional picture quality of HDR will be showcased with ATSC exhibit demonstrations from Dolby, Technicolor and HDR10+:
Advanced HDR by Technicolor brings NEXTGEN TV viewers the ultimate experience with vibrant, live video in HDR. At the ATSC booth, attendees will see a demonstration of Advanced HDR by Technicolor content and its innovative single-stream HDR/SDR distribution, now available all day, every day from Sinclair on NEXTGEN TV.