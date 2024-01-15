Impresa rolls out Opto SVoD on Meo

Portuguese media group Impresa has rolled out its Opto SVoD streaming platform to subscribers of Altice Portugal’s pay-TV unit Meo. The new partnership expands Opto’s reach and brings a library of Portuguese content to a wider audience.

Meo’s Android TV and Apple TV users will gain direct access to Opto’s premium offerings for three months for free, while other Meo customers can still access the offer by requesting activation.

In addition to exclusive content, Opto provides access to programmes from national commercial broadcaster SIC and its thematic channels such as SIC Novelas and SIC Noticias. Viewers can also access catch-up content for up to 30 days.

Meanwhile, Portuguese football fans can look forward to the January 15th launch of Liga TV, a dedicated streaming platform that brings all the Portuguese professional football action. According to Liga Portugal, the free streaming platform will bring “content from competitions, events, interviews, reports and much more”.