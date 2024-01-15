Mr Bates vs the Post Office biggest new ITV drama in 10+ years

Mr Bates vs the Post Office is ITV’s biggest new drama in over a decade, even beating the launch of Downton Abbey in 2010.

The ITV Studios and Little Gem series has now averaged 9.8 million viewers across its four episodes, including seven day viewing across all devices plus pre-TX viewing.

Including post-seven day viewing, the first three episodes have now all been watched by over 10.6 million viewers, with the launch currently averaging 10.9 million after ten days of catch up.

The series, including the documentary, has had 16.6 million streams so far on ITVX.

It is the biggest drama across all channels since Line of Duty season 6 on BBC One in 2021. It is the biggest new drama across all channels since Bodyguard on BBC One in 2018. And it is ITV’s biggest drama since Broadchurch in 2017. The four episodes are the most watched programmes on any channel so far this year.

Mr Bates vs the Post Office is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.