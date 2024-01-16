Tivùsat adds 334,000 connections in 2023

Italy’s free satellite platform Tivùsat enjoyed a stellar year in 2023, exceeding forecasts by 10 per cent with 334,000 new activations.

The managing director of Italian state broadcaster RAI, Stefano Luppi, highlighted the strong three-year run, with a total of 1.3 million new activations since 2021.

According to Luppi, Tivùsat’s success hinges on its unique combination of affordability, eco-friendliness, and extensive signal reach. Viewers enjoy a diverse selection of over 130 TV channels, both Italian and foreign, including 70+ in HD and 4K, spanning entertainment, sports (including Serie A on DAZN), movies, children’s programmes, as well as local and international news.

Looking ahead to 2024, Rai4K will broadcast a number of major events, such as the San Remo music festival (February 6th to 10th), the Euro 2024 football tournament (June 14th to July 14th), and the Paris Summer Olympics (July 26th to August 11th), all in Ultra HD.

Besides RAI4K, Tivùsat also airs five other channels in 4K, namely NASA UHD, Museum Channel, Travel XP 4K, My Zen TV 4K and Fashion TV 4K.

Tivùsat is a member of the Free TV Alliance (FTVA), a European trade body for TV broadcasters that also includes Fransat (France), HD+ (Germany), and Freeview and Freesat (UK).