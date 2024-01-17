Apple TV+ unveils first Apple Vision Pro content

Apple TV+ has unveiled a selection of original content, produced with Apple Immersive Video, that will become available in the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro when it launches on February 2nd. Apple Immersive Video is a new entertainment format pioneered by Apple that aims to transport viewers to the centre of a story with 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio.

Apple Vision Pro will offer a curated selection of vivid series and films including Prehistoric Planet Immersive, a new short film and entertainment experience inspired by Jon Favreau’s acclaimed Apple Original series Prehistoric Planet that will transport viewers 70 million years in the past to put the viewer right in the middle of the action; and, Adventure, a new series taking users to the most remote places on earth to stand beside extreme athletes as they take on challenges, like highlining with pro Faith Dickey.

“Ever since Apple introduced me to this new technology, I’ve been intrigued with the opportunity to explore storytelling using these innovative immersive tools,” said executive producer and filmmaker Favreau. “I’m especially proud to be featured in the launch of this groundbreaking product.”

Apple Vision Pro users can also access Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room, an intimate short film offering a glimpse into the Grammy winner’s creative process; and Wild Life, a vibrant series that brings viewers up close and personal with some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet, available in the Apple TV app.