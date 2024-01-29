Report: French SVoD revenues top €2bn

The French video market has grown by 6.3 per cent in 12 months to €2.46 billion revenues in 2023, largely driven by the SVoD sector.

According to a study by French public funding body Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée (CNC), the SVoD segment topped the €2 billion revenue mark, to reach a turnover of €2.01 billion and a 9.6 per cent growth.

In the last ten years the video market has been upended, with SVoD taking the lead over all the viewing methods and particularly disrupting the physical video market. This latter segment has continued its decline, falling by 15 per cent last year to €198.7 million revenue.

DVD/Blu-ray discs now represent no more than 8.71 per cent of the market compared with 81.7 per cent for subscription video.

The SVoD sector also benefits from the growing attraction of on-demand video over linear TV viewing, which now accounts for 47 per cent on average, 17 per cent attributed to the 18-24 demographic. In the last quarter of 2023, the market remained dominated by the three US streaming giants, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, whose penetration rate (37.3 per cent) is equal to all the French services combined.

The CNC also notes the Paramount+ platform breakthrough which, in recent months, has reached a usage rate almost equal to Apple TV+. Viewing requests are mostly directed towards TV series, and films to a lesser extent.