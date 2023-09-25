Forecast: SVoD revenues $127bn by 2029

Global SVoD revenues will reach $127 billion (€119bn) by 2029; up from $107 billion in 2023, according to the Global SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. The US and China will account for half of the 2029 total. The US will add $2 billion of the $20 billion extra SVoD revenues between 2023 and 2029, with Brazil, Germany, Japan and South Korea each up by $1 billion.

The six big US-based platforms will add $12 billion in SVoD revenues between 2023 and 2029 to take their combined total to $72 billion. Netflix will remain the SVoD revenue winner, with $34 billion expected by 2029 – more than Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ combined.

“The key metric for the main SVoD platforms has moved away from subscriber growth to profitability,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research.