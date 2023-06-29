Study: 65% French homes SVoD subs

Sixty-five per cent of French homes have a SVoD subscription, a rate which has jumped by 4 per cent over one year and 13 per cent compared to 2021.

According to the latest Submix study from consulting firm BearingPoint, Netflix remains sector leader with 63 per cent of all SVoD subscribers followed by Prime Video (49 per cent, +6 points) and Disney+ (27 per cent, +5 points).

Among all digital cultural pay offerings (TV, press, music, video games), SVoD services continue to increase their market, becoming the most abundant pay offerings subscribed to by French Internet users. This is despite a period dominated by inflation.

BearingPoint notes that 63 per cent of people surveyed would be ready to change to a cheaper package to reduce expenditure.

It also stresses that 40 per cent of Prime Video’s Pass Ligue 1, 35 and 36 per cent of Netflix and Disney+ subscribers respectively are likely to share their log-in details with people outside their household.

Restrictions on password sharing such as those set up by Netflix could lead to churn, with 20 per cent of subscribers now saying they could close their Disney+ subscriptions, 25 per cent for Netflix subscribers.

Both services also have subscribers in common, with 55 per cent of Netflix subscribers also paying for Prime Video, and 36 per cent for Disney+.

Identifying three kinds of profiles, the study notes that 18-24 year-olds have 4.2 subscription in average, spending around €51.90 monthly on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Spotify, and Canal+.

The 35-49 demographic have some 3.4 pay services (€44) ranging from Netflix, Prime Video to Canal+ and music service Deezer.

People above 65 years-old are limiting themselves to 2.1 subscriptions, chiefly Netflix, Prime Video, Canal+ and print subscriptions.

BearingPoint’s study adds that 74 per cent of people have subscribed to a TV service included into their IPTV or fibre Internet package and 25 per cent have access to additional pay-TV services such as Canal+, beIN Sports, OCS, or Prime Video Pass Ligue 1.

In overall terms, French homes have on average 2.2 different subscription categories.