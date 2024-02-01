DAZN, the sports streaming service, has launched its new YouTube channel, DAZN Sport, as a home for original storytelling on the lives of top athletes on and off the field. The channel will be populated with DAZN owned documentaries and other archive content they have global rights to, as well as original shorts that span from hosted storytelling to viral reactions.

The channel launches alongside a new season of Team Whistle’s flagship No Days Off series, debuting with professional climber Shauna Coxsey. Team Whistle is DAZN’s US-based social media publisher and content studio with a distribution network that generates five billion views per month. No Days Off is an original series that profiles both professional and up-and-coming athletes as they train to be the best alongside their respective support systems.

Damian Smyth, VP of Global Sales at DAZN, said: “Working closely with Whistle, as our in-house social content studio, means we can combine expertise to further expand our monetisation strategy. We are starting by launching a new DAZN Sport YouTube Channel, with a multisport content slate filled with authentic and uplifting stories that sponsors, brands and advertisers can get behind in a meaningful way.”

“There aren’t a lot of female climbers out there that get national media attention,” said Coxsey. “It was a real privilege to be asked by DAZN and Whistle to be in the first ever episode of No Days Off on the channel, which is not only really cool for me but also for my sport. That it is being recognised on such a prestigious channel, and in such a big way, is great.”

Dustin Fleischman EVP of Revenue & Brand Strategy at Team Whistle, added: “We have seen success with brands around original social content that demonstrates authentic storytelling across both mid and short form formats, to connect audiences with their favorite athletes and entertainers. We are excited to access DAZN’s rights and talent to build a content strategy around it that will be appealing and accessible to advertisers.”