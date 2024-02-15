WBD launching TLC in France

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced it will launch the TLC channel in France on February 26th. The brand will replace Discovery Science and offer a selection of medical programmes, paranormal investigations, dating shows and family content.

“We are happy to launch TLC in France, a channel that celebrates diversity and inclusion. We are thus completing our portfolio of brands with a new destination for a female audience aged 25-49,” commented Clément Schwebig, president of WBD Western Europe and Africa.

The entertainment channel will be available on Free, SFR, Parabole Réunion and via the Warner Pass on Prime video.

The channel is also deployed in Belgium at Proximus and Telenet, in Switzerland at Swisscom, Net+ and Sunrise, and in Monaco via Monaco Telecom.