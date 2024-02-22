Comscore rolls out cross-platform offering

Comscore, a specialist in planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, has unveiled an update to its Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR) in the US. This enhancement now extends deduplicated audience measurement to the local market level, which can be applied to all programmatic environments and platforms. CCR will integrate national and local linear TV, digital, streaming, and social channels.

With the introduction of Comscore Campaign Ratings Local (CCR Local), Comscore says it has effectively bridged the last gap in cross-platform ad measurement, offering advertisers the tools needed for true reach and frequency optimisation across the top 100 US local markets, with full coverage of all other local markets to follow. This expansion paves the way for complete local market coverage, revolutionizing how advertisers can harness data for precise, in-flight campaign adjustments across all media types.

With the vast majority of goods being purchased locally, it is critical for brands to incorporate their linear TV ad exposure into their digital strategies and vice versa. With the CCR localisation feature, advertisers will be able to optimise their campaigns with precision at the market level to more effectively drive downstream performance outcomes.

“Comscore has delivered a true cross-platform solution that measures audiences at the hyper-local level, enabling our clients to advertise nationally and optimize locally,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore Chief Commercial Officer. “Advertisers need measurement partners who can address the scale of where their audiences are. We’re building enterprise-level cross-platform measurement that offers advertisers the ability to seamlessly measure and optimise against their intended audiences with speed and accuracy, whether it is programmatically, directly, nationally or locally.”

The Trade Desk will be the first demand-side platform to integrate CCR Local market reporting, giving The Trade Desk’s clients access to expanded insights to help measure data-driven campaigns powered by Comscore’s unparalleled local market coverage.

“The average household has become more crowded with devices and platforms, so marketers need the best data and insights to help ensure the most impactful advertisements,” says Ben Sylvan, VP of Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk. “Comscore’s new offering has the insights to help our clients make the most out of their media investment, especially for auto advertisers or political campaigns, where success on the local level is key.”