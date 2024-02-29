Spain: Atresmedia profit up 52%

Atresmedia, owner of Antena 3 TV and La Sexta among others, hs reported a profit of €171.2 million in 2023, up 51.6 per cent.



Revenues amounted to €971.4 million, up 2.2 per cent, out of which €902.8 million were from the TV division; TV ad revenues growing by 1.2 per cent to €783.8 million. EBITDA reached €173.1 million versus €172.8 million the previous year.



In terms of audience ratings, Atresmedia TV is the market leader in Spain with an audience share of 26.8 per cent with its Antena 3 TV channel leading the ratings with a 13.3 per cent share.



Meanwhile, the group has promoted content director José Antonio Antón, to the role of General Director of Atresmedia TV. The (now) former director of the TV Division, Carlos Fernández, is now attached to the CEO, Javier Bardají.