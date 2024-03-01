BBC acquires ITV’s BritBox stake

ITV has sold its entire 50 per cent interest in digital subscription streaming service BritBox International to its joint venture partner BBC Studios for a cash consideration of £255 million.

The sale comes as ITV focuses its strategy on its own streaming service, ITVX, and its Studios division. The Board intends to return the entire net sale proceeds to shareholders through a share buyback which it expects to launch imminently after the full year results on March 7th.

Under the terms of the agreement, ITV Studios will continue to receive an ongoing revenue stream from BritBox International similar to current levels for the use of ITV content under new extended licensing agreements. BritBox UK is unaffected and will still feature BBC content as part of separate long-term agreements.

Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO said: “The sale of 50 per cent of BritBox International means ITV is focused on its core strategic goals of continuing to build on ITVX’s success and growing ITV Studios. I would like to thank the BritBox International team for making the company such a success and particularly CEO Reemah Sakaan for her leadership, drive and vision.”

Tom Fussell, BBC Studios CEO, added: “This is an important acquisition for us. We are taking full ownership of a successful, growing service we know well and that fits with our stated ambition to double the size of our business. BritBox International has British content at its heart and it generates and satisfies demand for British shows outside the UK. We will continue to make significant investments in the future to deliver long term value to the BBC. I’d like to thank Reemah for her outstanding contribution to BritBox International, which under her stewardship has seen remarkable year-on-year growth.”

More to follow…