CFlight reporting extends to traded audiences

Barb, the TV audience measutement specialist, has announced a major upgrade to CFlight, its joint-industry total-campaign reporting service. Through extended reporting of traded audiences, CFlight now gives advertisers and media agencies investment accountability on ad campaigns across both linear and VoD services.

As part of the upgrade, CFlight has incorporated 14 of the most used traded audiences. This gives media buyers access to comprehensive ad campaign performance across these audiences. CFlight is a free campaign-validation service for advertisers, with reports being made available through their media-buying agencies.

Barb assumed governance responsibility in January for CFlight, which relies on trusted data sources to provide de-duplicated reach and frequency of ad campaigns across all linear and VoD platforms.

CFlight, originally launched in spring 2022, is complementary to Barb’s Advanced Campaign Hub, which provides pre-campaign planning analysis across linear channels and VoD services, including budget optimisation. Together, these audience-reporting tools enable media buyers to conduct end-to-end analysis of total campaign performance across linear channels and VOD services.

Luca Vannini, Head of Campaign Audiences at Barb, commented: “This business-critical development of CFlight is transformational for advertisers and media buyers. For the first time, they have free access to total campaign performance reporting against major trading audiences. Full investment accountability on campaigns that run across what people watch in the UK, both on both linear and VoD services, is now available from this ground-breaking industry collaboration.”

Members of the IPA’s TV Research Action Group (TRAG) have been involved with late-stage testing of this latest upgrade since February. The beta launch means access has now been extended to all media agencies; the beta phase is expected to last a couple of months.

As part of Barb’s joint-industry reporting of audiences, it intends to expand the number of services included in CFlight and the Advanced Campaign Hub. Any VOD or streaming service that is a full Barb licensee will be able to participate on the same terms as existing participants. In recent years, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video have become Barb licensees.