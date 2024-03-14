Report: Broadband equipment spend down 9%

According to a report from telco market information source Dell’Oro Group, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market decreased to $17.5 billion (€16.1bn) in 2023, down 9 per cent year-over-year (Y/Y). Spending on Cable equipment dropped 3 per cent overall, though spending on Remote PHY Devices (RPDs) jumped 21 per cent, following a 99 per cent Y/Y increase in 2022.

“Cable operators continue to modernise their networks through the deployment of Distributed Access Architectures,” notes Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell’Oro Group. “Though macroeconomic and supply chain issues continue to cloud the short-term horizon, there is no question that the goals of delivering more bandwidth and pushing edge processing and automation closer to subscribers are driving cable operator spending.”

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2023 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report: