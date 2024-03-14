Report: Broadband equipment spend down 9%
March 14, 2024
According to a report from telco market information source Dell’Oro Group, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market decreased to $17.5 billion (€16.1bn) in 2023, down 9 per cent year-over-year (Y/Y). Spending on Cable equipment dropped 3 per cent overall, though spending on Remote PHY Devices (RPDs) jumped 21 per cent, following a 99 per cent Y/Y increase in 2022.
“Cable operators continue to modernise their networks through the deployment of Distributed Access Architectures,” notes Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell’Oro Group. “Though macroeconomic and supply chain issues continue to cloud the short-term horizon, there is no question that the goals of delivering more bandwidth and pushing edge processing and automation closer to subscribers are driving cable operator spending.”
Additional highlights from the 4Q 2023 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:
- Total PON equipment spending was down 7 per cent from 2022, driven by a 10 per cent decline in spending on PON OLTs.
- Spending on Fixed Wireless CPE increased 7 per cent in 2023, driven once again by 5G Sub-6 GHz unit shipments in North America.
- Total Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Router and Broadband CPE unit shipments reached 10 million in 2023, with a significant ramp expected for Wi-Fi 7 units in 2024.