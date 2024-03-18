MPs to question BBC chiefs

The UK House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee is to hold an Evidence Session with senior BBC executives on March 20th as part of its regular scrutiny of the broadcaster’s work.

The cross-party Committee is likely to ask about the Government’s Mid-Term Review of the BBC, including the review’s recommendations on the BBC’s impartiality and complaints handling.

MPs could explore the BBC’s cuts to local radio and its creation of new, digital radio stations. They may also ask about the broadcaster’s progress on equal pay and steps the BBC is taking to increase the diversity of its staff.

Members may also ask about the BBC’s social media guidance for staff, which was updated in Autumn following an independent review of guidelines for freelancers.

Questions could be asked about the TV licence fee, the Government’s review of BBC funding and how the announced fee increase will impact the BBC’s ability to deliver its remit.

Witnesses appearing are: Tim Davie, Director General, David Jordan, Director of Editorial Policy and Standards, and Leigh Tavaziva, Chief Operating Officer.