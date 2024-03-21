ITV triples UK Oscars viewing

ITV1 and ITVX’s extensive Oscars coverage tripled UK Oscars viewing year-on-year while viewers also flocked to stream Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken performance.

In total, the combined reach of all of ITV1 and ITVX’s Oscars content offerings – including exclusive red carpet and behind-the-scenes moments – hit 5.2 million viewers, 7-day figures across devices show.

Taking into account just the March 10th ceremony alone, UK viewers tripled, with more than 800,000 viewers watching the awards for free, compared to around 270,000 in 2023 when it aired on Sky.

Outside of those watching the ceremony and red carpet, it was Gosling’s performance of I’m Just Ken from the Barbie movie that proved the stand-out individual moment for UK viewers, becoming the most-streamed standalone performance on ITVX.

The UK audience peaked with 1.1 million viewers across devices on the night itself, with Jonathan Ross and his panel of VIP guests commenting on the action as the all important awards were given out via Oscars LIVE, produced by ITV Studios Daytime, executive produced by Sue Walton and series producer Daniel Robinson.

A plethora of additional content made available via the Oscars Collection remains available on ITVX, which just enjoyed its biggest month ever in January and has had 3.8 billion streams since launch.