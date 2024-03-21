Max launches in Europe on May 21

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced that Max, its SVoD service, will launch in the first European countries in May. Max brings together HBO Max’s programming, Discovery’s real-life entertainment and action from Eurosport’s premium subscription service.

On May 21st, Max will become available across the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe. Launches will follow closely after in Poland, the Netherlands, France and Belgium. France and Belgium are the first new countries where WBD has launched its streaming service in over two years. These launches mean Max will be available in 25 countries in Europe and 65 countries and territories worldwide after launching in the US in May 2023, and launching in Latin America and the Caribbean earlier this year.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at WBD announcing the rollout of Max at the TV festival Series Mania said: “Max is the streaming home of Warner Bros Discovery and builds on our long heritage in Europe, bringing together an incredible breadth and depth of culture-defining entertainment from our services and networks, all in one place. The unrivalled content we’ve got on Max from House of the Dragon to Olympic Games Paris 2024 and beyond means whatever your mood or the occasion, Max has something great for everyone, every time.”

The launch of Max in Europe is marked by the return of the highly anticipated HBO Original House of the Dragon Season 2 which premiers on Max in Europe on June 1th. WBD say Max have more than double the amount of content currently available on HBO Max. This summer, Max will be the only place to stream every live moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the 25 European countries where Max will be available. Paris 2024 will be included in all subscription plans, ensuring all customers will gain complete access to the biggest sporting event in the world.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy a wide range of Warner Bros movies such as Barbie, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, and Wonka, HBO Originals The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, True Detective: Night Country, The Regime, The Sympathizer, The Jinx Part Two and the upcoming new comedy The Franchise.

A new slate of Max Originals based on popular Warner Bros Pictures’ entities will be coming to Max including The Penguin and Welcome to Derry (Stephen King’s IT). Films from WB’s extensive library including the Harry Potter franchise, Paddington, The Matrix, The Dark Knight, Joker and The Lord of the Rings, as well as fan favourites like 90 Day Fiancé, Gold Rush and Fixer Upper from Discovery will also be on offer.

A Sports Add-On will bring fans coverage of major international and European sports including every tennis Grand Slam – Australian Open, Roland-Garros, The Championships, Wimbledon and the US Open, cycling’s three Grand Tours – Giro d’Italia, La Vuelta a España, and the Tour de France in addition to the Tour de France Femmes, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup events. Rights vary between countries.

A selection of flagship live linear networks will also be available on Max in some countries in select plans including CNN International in France and Poland, TVN in Poland, TV Norge in Norway, Kanal 5 in Sweden and Eurosport in all countries.

Plans

Max will offer a choice of different plans, plus a Sports Add-On which may be added to any base plan. Full details about pricing will be announced in the coming weeks and will vary country by country.

Existing HBO Max subscribers will be able to discover the new experience on Max while keeping their current profiles, and viewing history, continuing their Max journey where they left off. In some cases, depending on device or operating system, the HBO Max app will be automatically updated to the Max app. In other cases, when users open their HBO Max app, they will be prompted to download the new Max app.

