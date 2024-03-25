Lyft taps Nielsen for ad insights

Nielsen and Lyft have announced a new agreement for measurement of Lyft’s in-app advertisements through Lyft Media.

As part of the deal, Lyft will leverage three measurement solutions to measure audience along with brand and sales lift performance for their advertisers’ campaigns: Nielsen ONE Ads, Brand Impact and Buyer Lift.

The combination of these solutions enables a unique view of how reach, brand metrics and sales lift solutions work together to inform media strategies and overall full-funnel performance of advertising campaigns. These insights enhance reach and frequency metrics to demonstrate campaign impact on brand and sales.

“As we navigate the advertising landscape with Lyft Media, it is important to us that our advertisers understand the impact their in-app ads have on their overall campaigns,” said Shane Dwyer, Lyft Media, Head of Sales. “Combining Nielsen ONE Ads, Brand Impact, and Buyer Lift solutions offers our advertisers valuable insight into their campaigns’ performance, helping them exceed their campaign objectives.”

“Leveraging Nielsen One Ads in conjunction with Nielsen Brand Impact solutions unlocks comprehensive insights for advertisers previously not available in the marketplace,” added Ameneh Atai, GM, Audience Measurement. “Lyft Media advertisers will see in real time how reach and frequency metrics can influence brand KPIs, powering actionable insights to guide more informed campaign strategy going forward.”