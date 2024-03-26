Study: Broadcast TV more popular than streaming

Data from consumer research company GWI reveals that broadcast TV is still central to Brits’ media consumption, with nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of TV viewing time spent on live TV, rather than online streaming (36 per cent).

Despite the rise of streaming platforms over the years, GWI’s 2024 Global Media Landscape Report shows the nation is still enjoying live TV, with hits like the BBC’s The Traitors breaking viewership records and demonstrating TV’s durability.

“Live TV is still a core form of entertainment for consumers across the UK,” commented Chris Beer, Trends Analyst at GWI. “But as with any form of consumption, appetite is always subject to change. Although TV still dominates, our data shows that at the end of 2023, 13 per cent of Gen Zs don’t watch broadcast TV on a typical day.”

GWI’s report outlines the biggest media for brands and marketers looking to resonate with their target audiences. Key findings include:

AI for brand discovery . The explosive popularity of ChatGPT over the past year has seen the once fringe technology enter the mainstream, and has become ingrained in how younger generations in particular search for information. The AI powered chatbot is now one of the top three ways Gen Z search for information, with 40 per cent of 16-26-year-olds using it in this way.

. The explosive popularity of ChatGPT over the past year has seen the once fringe technology enter the mainstream, and has become ingrained in how younger generations in particular search for information. The AI powered chatbot is now one of the top three ways Gen Z search for information, with 40 per cent of 16-26-year-olds using it in this way. Social media search . Gen Z relies heavily on social media, and its role in shopping cannot be underestimated. This is the only generation to prefer social platforms over search engines for this purpose. Customisable results will draw 16-26-year-olds in, and it’s likely this behaviour will continue with Gen Alpha. Over a fifth of 12–15-year-olds say they mainly use social media to find things to buy.

. Gen Z relies heavily on social media, and its role in shopping cannot be underestimated. This is the only generation to prefer social platforms over search engines for this purpose. Customisable results will draw 16-26-year-olds in, and it’s likely this behaviour will continue with Gen Alpha. Over a fifth of 12–15-year-olds say they mainly use social media to find things to buy. Lack of diversity in traditional media. Ethnic minority groups are more receptive to influencers than ads compared to the average consumer, which suggests they are still underrepresented in traditional media. Over a fifth (22 per cent) report that influencer recommendations are most relevant to them on social media, compared to 14 per cent of all consumers.

Ethnic minority groups are more receptive to influencers than ads compared to the average consumer, which suggests they are still underrepresented in traditional media. Over a fifth (22 per cent) report that influencer recommendations are most relevant to them on social media, compared to 14 per cent of all consumers. Price becomes the priority. Since 2021, there’s been a 17 per cent increase in shoppers favoring ads that offer discounts or special offers, with 37 per cent saying this is a priority for them. This change in consumer priorities puts price over other factors such as social responsibility.

“While traditional advertising remains strong, the data presents new opportunities for brands to engage audiences in creative ways. Young people are turning to AI and social media for their shopping and brand discovery, ethnic minority groups are responding more to influencers. Brands should look for new ways to expand their marketing strategies through the media and find new pathways to reach people,” added Beer.