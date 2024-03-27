Portugal: Downturn in sports streaming subs

There has been a noticeable decline in Portuguese subscribers to sports streaming platforms since November 2023.

The latest B-Stream study from Marktest reveals a drop of 60,000 subscribers, bringing the total down to 809,000 as of February 2024, translating to a national penetration rate of just 9.4 per cent ( down 0.7 per cent). This marks the first time subscriptions have fallen since 2022.

Interestingly, the data shows that middle and lower-middle classes represent the majority of subscribers, contributing over 509,000 of the total. This stands in contrast to the upper and upper-middle classes, where usage is higher (20.9 per cent) but subscription rates are lower (12.9 per cent). Overall, this wealthier demographic only accounts for 23.8 per cent of subscribers.

The trend extends to platform usage as well. There’s been a 1.6 per cent decline, with the figure dropping to 17.5 per cent of the population. Despite the decrease, this category still represents over 1.5 million individuals.