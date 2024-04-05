LaLiga earns Diamond Play Button on YouTube

LaLiga has become the first football league in the world to reach 10 million subscribers on YouTube, thereby earning LaLiga the distinction of Diamond Play Button, which the platform rewards when a client reaches the ten million subscribers mark.

LaLiga’s YouTube channel has accumulated more than 3,000 million views. In the Sports category, only 19 channels worldwide have reached this milestone, including NBA, NFL, UFC, Olympics and F1 and, in addition, in Spain there are 41 Diamond Play Buttons (with creators) of which the only sports content creators in the category are LaLiga clubs Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The channel, which began activity in 2012, was developed and is managed by Mediapro. In addition to Spain, the country with the highest concentration of LaLiga YouTube subscribers are Indonesia, Mexico, India and the US.

This season, LaLiga reinforced its strategy to generate and produce short vertical video formats in an effort to better connect with football fans by offering the best in highlights from the competition. The shorts add to an already solid content base on the channel, where users can watch highlight summaries of the matches from each matchday and, in addition, connect with other content on the platform such as compilations and videos of historical moments from the league. Recent growth has been accelerated on the heels of a complete revamping of weekly content and the inclusion of new formats such as pre-match and commentary streaming, vlogs about experiences in special matches and video podcasts.