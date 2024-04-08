Autumn Nations Series on TNT Sports

The 2024 Autumn Nations Series will see the best of northern hemisphere rugby hosting 21 fixtures against teams from across the world this November, with rugby fans in the UK and Ireland able to watch all the action live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

This year’s Autumn Nations Series kicks off on November 2nd with a clash between England and New Zealand at Twickenham.

Throughout the Autumn Nations Series, fans can also look forward to weekends of back-to-back rugby entertainment, offering prime time games to close out three of the Saturdays. Free-to-air broadcast distribution will be announced in due course.

Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “This year’s Autumn Nations Series stands to be an unbelievable experience on and off the pitch, by bringing together fans from all over the world, to enjoy the best that international rugby has to offer. It is a significant moment to welcome TNT Sports into our broadcast family of international rugby for the first time given our commitment to deliver the best possible experience for fans.”

Andrew Georgiou, President and MD, UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, added: “To bring the best of international rugby to our TNT Sports subscribers is hugely exciting and another important moment which demonstrates our premium sports rights offering in the UK and Ireland. The Autumn Nations Series gives rugby fans access to world-class battles between the northern and southern hemispheres and is one of the highlights in the rugby calendar. We are delighted to further extend our TNT Sports rugby portfolio for fans who already have plenty to look forward to for the rest of this season with Gallagher Premiership Rugby, European club rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby and the HSBC SVNS Series.”