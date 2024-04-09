AMC Stories, AMC Reality on ITVX

AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI UK) has announced the launch of two new streaming collections on ITVX, the AVoD streaming service operated by ITV. AMC Stories and AMC Reality will each have a dedicated area on the ITVX platform and include more than 1,100 hours of content.

AMC Stories is a catalogue of celebrated and award-winning drama and comedy content from AMC Networks, featuring original series such as Brockmire, The Son, Lodge 49, Creepshow, Portlandia and many more.

AMC Reality features captivating reality TV shows. These include the popular franchise Love After Lock Up, Growing Up Hip Hop, Amazing Wedding Cakes, Million Dollar Matchmaker and LA Hair among many more.

AMC Stories is available immediately, and AMC Reality is set to launch in May. These launches follow the ITVX debut of True Crime UK which showcases gripping true crime content and is a collaboration between ITV and the CBS AMC Networks UK Channels Partnership owned by AMCNI UK and Paramount Global.

Tanya Gugenheim, SVP, Business Development for AMCNI UK, commented: “We are excited to grow our partnership with ITV and bring our high-quality and popular original content to ITVX users through AMC Stories and AMC Reality. Our partnership and these launches represent an important next step in our streaming strategy of utilizing our extensive library to make our content available to a broader audience, and we look forward to building on this strategy and taking advantage of future opportunities to come.”

Sasha Breslau, Head of Content Acquisitions at ITVX, added: “We’re looking forward to bringing AMCNI UK’s premium scripted and reality titles to ITVX. We’ve enjoyed a very successful partnership with AMCNI UK already during ITVX’s first year – and now we’ll be showcasing even more of their best programming. We know that ITVX viewers love big stars, glossy scripted and jaw dropping reality – and this deal has it all.”