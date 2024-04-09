Report: Streaming companies leaving money on the table

Evergent, the customer management and monetisation player for streaming and digital subscription businesses, reveals the top five ways that media organisations and direct-to-consumer streaming services are missing out on revenue. The insights are based on Evergent’s experience onboarding 800 million subscribers in 180 countries and point the way to fix changes that can make a significant difference in the drive to improve profitability.

According to market data firm Antenna, the video streaming industry faces rising churn rates and a 50 per cent decline in subscriber growth for premium SVoD tiers in the US in 2023. Amid macroeconomic challenges and growing pressure on the number of paid video subscriptions that consumer households maintain, streaming providers are focused on maximising profitability and securing long-term customer retention.

Evergent has analysed the most common revenue-boosting changes typically achieved across its customer base — which includes the NBA, Fox, Sony Pictures, BritBox and MSG Networks — to reveal the critical strategies streaming companies can deploy to improve profitability: