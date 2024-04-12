DoubleVerify enhances brand safety on TikTok

DoubleVerify (DV), the software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has announced the rollout of 16 new brand safety and suitability categories for TikTok advertisers, to support TikTok’s new Inventory Filters – Vertical Sensitivity and Category Exclusion, to go into effect this April. The expansion allows advertisers on TikTok to navigate the digital landscape with precision, ensuring their brand promotion is aligned with suitable content on the platform.

With this release, brands can leverage five new content categories in the Category Exclusion control for TikTok Inventory Filter – Gambling & Lottery,Youth Content, Violent Video Games, and Combat Sports. This expanded category selection will give advertisers enhanced measurement insights and increased protection across sensitive topics. The release will also include 11 vertical-based categories for the Vertical Sensitivity inventory filter that align with the brand requirements of advertisers across various sectors, including Pets, Food, Beauty, Fashion, Tech & Telecom, Financial Services, Travel, Automotive, Gaming, Professional Services, and Entertainment. These categories exclude vertical-related content that advertisers may consider misaligned with their brand positioning. DV is currently testing Vertical Sensitivity controls to be available later this quarter.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with TikTok as ad investments continue to grow on the platform,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “As driven by our client-focused innovation strategy, we are launching 16 additional brand safety and suitability categories that cover unique content types and industry verticals. Advertisers can ensure brand equity protection by leveraging DV’s new AI-powered classification categories, and align their advertising with suitable content on TikTok according to each brand’s specific needs and objectives.”

DV’s Universal Content Intelligence is a classification engine that powers the company’s content categorisation online, including the expanded categories on TikTok. DV employs a holistic classification approach by analysing all key types of content, including visual, audio, speech, text and link elements. Furthermore, DV’s Universal Content Intelligence classifies content based on policy definitions, and leverages AI technology to provide advertisers with accurate classification, while ensuring the broad coverage and protection at scale.

“TikTok is continuously building and refining our brand safety and suitability solutions for advertisers, and evolving to stay ahead of emerging needs,” said Chen-Lin Lee, Global Head of Measurement and Data Partnerships at TikTok. “We are excited to be partnering with trusted third-party measurement provider DoubleVerify to complement our own TikTok Inventory Filter, and our new brand suitability controls Category Exclusion and Vertical Sensitivity, so advertisers are confident in the tools that empower them to connect with our community.”