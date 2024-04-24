LG Channels expands line-up in Europe

LG TV owners across European countries can gain access to new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, including Sony Pictures’ Sony One Channels, and a suite of channels from Lionsgate. With Sony One Channels now available in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, and Lionsgate channels available in the UK, Germany and France, LG Channels and LG Smart TV owners will be able to enjoy more free content.

Available Sony Channels will include Sony One Comedy featuring fan-favourite Seinfeld; Sony One Thriller TV with shows including Breaking Bad; Sony One Faves with timeless classics including Bewitched; Sony One Comedy HITS with classic comedies such as Step Brothers and Jerry Maguire; Sony One Action HITS dedicated to action and adventure movies from box office hits to critically acclaimed films like District 9 and Men in Black; Sony One Shark Tank, one of the most successful reality shows in the world; Sony One Dragons’ Den, the juggernaut reality format behind Shark Tank; and Sony One Blacklist, a dedicated channel featuring the crime thriller series.

Thanks to a partnership with Lionsgate, UK and German viewers will be able to enjoy first-window content licensed for the newly launching LG 1 premium channel, operated under the company’s own brand. This will include exclusive rights to series includingWong & Winchester and Paul T. Goldman. Other shows offered will include Critics Choice Television Award winning series Nashville and Boss, starring Golden Globe winner Kelsey Grammer. The newly added Lionsgate channels will include: MovieSphere, Wicked Tuna, Are We There Yet, Anger Management, Ghost Hunters, Grace & Frankie and Nashville.

Beyond movie magic, LG Channels’ sports channels cover fan favourites such as international football brought by FIFA+, tennis action from the Tennis Channel and live motor racing from MTRSPT1. Additionally, viewers can watch chess grandmasters battling it out on Chess TV, with more content to be continually added.

LG Channels is available on LG Smart TVs (models 2016-present) and can be accessed by pressing the dedicated key on the LG Magic Remote or via home screen.