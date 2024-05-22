France: Canal+ launches TV+ streaming offer

Canal+ Group has announced the launch of a €2 per month streaming offering in France called TV+. Coming just a few weeks after the arrival of the TF1+ and M6+ streaming platforms in the country, the French pay-TV broadcaster is bringing all its live TV and replay offering into a single destination, along with a selection of Canal+ premium content and TV series at a low price point.

The service will offer more than 20,000 hours of content each month, enriched with Canal+ events along with 80 linear channels and their replay services, and will be accessible via the Canal+ app across all screens and devices.

“TV+ service answer to a double market need: it aggregates all content in one point, in order to simplify the viewers’ experience, and it is compatible to all the new TV viewing usages,” Canal+ commented.

The group delivers a range of in-house channels as well as exclusive TV content and has based part of its global strategy upon the aggregation of global platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and, in June, Max.

TV+ subscribers will benefit from all the functionalities and services offered by Canal+ app such as downloads, playlists, simultaneous viewing across four devices, personalisation, recommended content and more.