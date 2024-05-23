Sky hires WBD’s Dogra

Priya Dogra, the former Warner Bros Discovery EMEA chief, is joining Sky in the newly-created role of chief advertising and new revenue officer. She will also sit on Sky’s executive management committee.

At Comcast-owned Sky, Dogra will report to Sky’s chief business officer Nick Herm and work closely with Brett Aumuller – managing director of Sky Media, who will report in to Dogra – on growing the advertising sales division, developing non-subscription revenue streams and building long-term relationships with Sky’s partners.

Dogra, who was with WBD for 14 years, exited the company in August 2023, a few months after the WarnerMedia / Discovery merger.

“I’m delighted to welcome Priya to Sky,” said Nick Herm, Chief Business Officer, Sky. “Priya brings a wealth of operational and strategic experience in the media industry, and her proven track record of success, partnered with our history of innovation will be integral to driving growth areas for Sky, as we continue to connect our customers to more of what they love.”

Dogra added: “I‘m thrilled to be joining the team at Sky with whom I’ve had the pleasure of partnering over the years. Sky has been at the forefront of delivering best in class consumer experiences in entertainment and connectivity and I’m delighted to be part of driving future innovation. I look forward to collaborating with our many partners on delivering innovative brand solutions and driving monetisation across linear and digital video.”

Dogra will take up the role in June.