Research: Streaming piracy growing in Nordics

Piracy has been a challenge for the Nordic media market for many years. Despite efforts to limit piracy, illegal consumption of films, series and live sports is growing in most Nordic markets, according to data from Mediavision.

Currently, 25 per cent of all 15-74-year-olds in the Nordics say they have downloaded or illegally streamed content in the last month. This means that there are roughly 5 million pirates in the Nordics, a figure which has grown by around 400,000 on the previous year.

An increasing number of households also pay for illegal TV services. There are currently around 1.3 million households in the Nordics that pay to gain illegal access to TV and streaming services this – an increase of 16 per cent compared to last year.

“Piracy is still a problem in the Nordics. Financial pressure on households combined with generally increased prices for legal alternatives are factors that have likely contributed to growth,” commented Natalia Borelius, analyst at Mediavision.