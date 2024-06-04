Advanced Television

MrBeast now YouTube’s biggest channel

June 4, 2024

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has overtaken T-Series as the biggest YouTube channel in terms of subscribers.

Indian music label T-Series, which uploads content such as Bollywood movie trailers and music videos, has been recognised as the largest YouTube channel since 2019. But it was toppled by Donaldson – who was already the individual with the largest following – on June 2nd. Donaldson now lays claim to 269 million subscribers.

In a post on social media platform X, Donaldson said he had finally “avenged” fellow YouTube star Felix Kjellberg, known as PewDiePie, in surpassing T-Series’ 266 million subscriber count. He added that his channel took the record with its largest ever daily spike in subscribers, which rose by more than 2 million on June 1st.

Early this year, Donaldson announced a deal with Prime Video that will ses him host a game show on the streaming platform.

