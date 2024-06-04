MrBeast now YouTube’s biggest channel

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has overtaken T-Series as the biggest YouTube channel in terms of subscribers.

Indian music label T-Series, which uploads content such as Bollywood movie trailers and music videos, has been recognised as the largest YouTube channel since 2019. But it was toppled by Donaldson – who was already the individual with the largest following – on June 2nd. Donaldson now lays claim to 269 million subscribers.