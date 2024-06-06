Titan OS partners with Canal+

Titan OS, the technology, entertainment and advertising company based in Barcelona, has announced its partnership with Canal+ Group to expand its content offering across Europe.

The roll-out covers ten countries (France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania) and six brands belonging to Canal+ Group (Canal+, Skylink, Direct One, Focus Sat, TV Vlaanderen and Télésat).

Canal+ Group applications will be pre-installed on Titan OS Home Page, allowing Canal+ Group subscribers to log-in and enjoy the sports, movies and series content.

Canal+ subscribers will be able to discover and watch within Canal+ all the content included in their package, including content from third-party applications.

“We are excited to partner with Canal+. Our mission is to improve the TV experience by connecting viewers with the content they love. We understand the importance of offering high-quality content adapted to all audiences. This launch is a step forward in strengthening our content proposition in Europe. Moreover, by simplifying content discovery, we not only enrich the viewing experience but also unlock more effective monetisation opportunities for our content partners,” commented Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS.

“We are happy to announce this partnership with Titan OS. The simultaneous roll out in ten territories reflects the acceleration of Canal+ Group global expansion. Across all those countries, access to all Canal+ content and bundles will be smoother than ever on Titan OS powered TV’s, such as Philips Smart TV’s,” added Philippe Schwerer, EVP Industrial Partnerships & New Business at Canal+ Group.

Titan OS is already installed on 2023 and 2024 Philips Linux Smart TV devices and will soon extend its reach to earlier models through an automatic software update, providing access to the content offering from Canal+ Group and M7 Group to new audiences across Europe. To make it easier for French audiences to access the application, a branded Canal+ button will be included on the remote controls of Philips Titan OS TVs in the country.