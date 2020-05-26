Research: US lockdown drives broadband service upgrades

According to research from actionable intelligence firm The Diffusion Group (TDG), 7 per cent of US broadband households upgraded their service in April 2020, a rate that varies dramatically relative to the number of children under 18 living at home.
Only 4 per cent of broadband households without children under 18 at home upgraded their Internet service in April. Children in the home, however, acted as a multiplier. The upgrade rate was 2.4 times greater (at 9.7 per cent) among single-child households, 3.4 times greater (13.7 per cent) among two-child households, and 5.3 times greater (20.9 per cent) among those with three or more children at home; this according to TDG’s recent survey of 1,995 US adult broadband users.
As to the drivers for April upgrades, those with multiple children at home were more likely to:
“Each of these factors rise in significance as the number of users and time spent in-home increases,” notes Michael Greeson, TDG president and principal analyst.
When asked if the importance of a home broadband service had changed since the Coronavirus pandemic was declared, responses were tied strongly to the number of children at home. Fifty-six per cent of households without children under 18 at home said that having a broadband connection had become more important during the pandemic (31 per cent “significantly” so). This rate was much higher among single-child households (69 per cent top-2, 42 per cent “significantly” so), and even greater among households with multiple children (72 per cent top-2, 46 per cent “significantly” so).
