Report: Connected TV/OTT ad spend bouncing back

Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, has released an update to its Covid-19 benchmarks report, examining how US programmatic advertisers have shifted budgets during the ongoing pandemic.

The latest report details programmatic OTT/CTV ad spend patterns from April through May 2020

Key Findings: Programmatic Connected TV/OTT ad spend bounces back 40%

OTT/CTV ad spend: Connected TV (CTV) / over-the-top (OTT) ad spend rose 40 per cent in the time period studied, bouncing back from a 14 per cent dip in March

Connected TV (CTV) / over-the-top (OTT) ad spend rose 40 per cent in the time period studied, bouncing back from a 14 per cent dip in March Hulu, Sling TV rise over 30 per cent: Hulu (+44 per cent) and Sling TV (+30 per cent), the two biggest Roku store apps by programmatic ad spend, saw significant gains

Hulu (+44 per cent) and Sling TV (+30 per cent), the two biggest Roku store apps by programmatic ad spend, saw significant gains Roku, Apple devices leap : All major OTT/CTV devices saw an increase in ad spend since April, including Roku (+44 per cent) and Apple (+40 per cent)

: All major OTT/CTV devices saw an increase in ad spend since April, including Roku (+44 per cent) and Apple (+40 per cent) ‘Kids & Family’ apps rise 128 per cent: Apps in the ‘Kids & Family’ category on Roku saw a 128 per cent increase in programmatic ad spend

These figures are based on Pixalate’s analysis comparing the weeks of April 5th – 11th to May 10th – 16th.

The CW, Hulu, Sling TV among top rising apps

The report includes 20 notable Roku store apps that saw ad spend gains (based on programmatic ad transactions) in the time frame studied, according to Pixalate’s research.

Below are some examples of fast-rising apps:

The CW (+129 per cent)

Fox News Channel (+103 per cent)

Hulu (+44 per cent)

ABC (+31 per cent)

Sling TV (+30 per cent)

“After pulling back ad spend in March, OTT/CTV advertisers appear to be reinvesting in the ecosystem as consumers continue to stay home,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. “All major device types saw ad spend gains in April and May, a promising sign that that OTT/CTV ad landscape is quickly regaining its footing.”