Report: Connected TV/OTT ad spend bouncing back

Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, has released an update to its Covid-19 benchmarks report, examining how US programmatic advertisers have shifted budgets during the ongoing pandemic.
The latest report details programmatic OTT/CTV ad spend patterns from April through May 2020
Key Findings: Programmatic Connected TV/OTT ad spend bounces back 40%
These figures are based on Pixalate’s analysis comparing the weeks of April 5th – 11th to May 10th – 16th.
The CW, Hulu, Sling TV among top rising apps
The report includes 20 notable Roku store apps that saw ad spend gains (based on programmatic ad transactions) in the time frame studied, according to Pixalate’s research.
Below are some examples of fast-rising apps:
“After pulling back ad spend in March, OTT/CTV advertisers appear to be reinvesting in the ecosystem as consumers continue to stay home,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. “All major device types saw ad spend gains in April and May, a promising sign that that OTT/CTV ad landscape is quickly regaining its footing.”
