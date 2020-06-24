Research: 26% sought to improve home broadband in lockdown

Research commissioned by networking systems, services and software company Ciena has found that seven out of 10 (69 per cent) British adults are now working from home at least some of the time, up from 9 per cent before Covid-19 lockdown measures took effect. This 776 per cent increase is not just a temporary change, as more than two-thirds (68 per cent) expect to work remotely more often even after lockdown restrictions ease. Of these people, over three in five (62 per cent) believe this will be all the time or much more frequently than before the pandemic.

The research also found that it’s not just remote working that is increasing demand on our home Internet connections. During lockdown, 62 per cent of British adults are doing more video calls to connect with colleagues and loved ones, 51 per cent are watching more news and current affairs, and 49 per cent are watching more TV and movies online. While this is unsurprising given the restrictions on social activities put in place during lockdown, the increased use of Internet-reliant entertainment is putting more demand on home broadband.

The research also revealed that more than a quarter (26 per cent) have taken steps to improve their home Internet since the lockdown came into effect. The most common changes are: upgrading broadband packages (10 per cent), purchasing a wireless/WiFi extension or booster kit (8 per cent), switching to a different broadband provider (8 per cent), and purchasing a new wireless/WiFi router (8 per cent), demonstrating that British workers are willing to spend money to get faster, more reliable connectivity at home.

“The data overwhelmingly shows that the lines between our personal and professional lives are becoming increasingly blurred as we adapt to working from home more often,” notes Jamie Jefferies, General Manager and Vice President, EMEA at Ciena. “With more demand on our home broadband, we are looking to upgrade in every way we know how, all to make sure we have a good enough connection now and in the future. This presents a unique opportunity for network providers as connectivity priorities change.”

The transition to working remotely has generally been positive, with the research revealing that only a quarter (27 per cent) of workers find it difficult. This figure was lower for private-sector workers (24 per cent) compared to public-sector workers (33 per cent). One reason that some may have found the transition challenging is the lack of access to the enterprise-grade Internet connectivity found in their office.

“This shift also has a significant impact on businesses and network providers,” adds Jefferies. “Until now, high-speed broadband and bandwidth were primarily focused around urban areas, particularly in big cities like London, where there is a high density of businesses that require enterprise-grade connectivity. With more people working remotely, both short and longer-term, employers and network providers will need to change how they deliver connectivity to users.”