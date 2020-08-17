Analysis: Room for 3bn further SVoD subs

The latest figures from research firm Ampere Analysis suggest that there is room for three billion additional streaming subscriptions across the world’s largest media markets, even though some territories are moving towards a ‘stacking ceiling’.

As SVoD growth becomes increasingly driven by consumers ‘stacking’ subscriptions on top of one another, the question the industry is grappling with is: ‘How many services will the average household ultimately take?’. Ampere’s latest research crunched the numbers, looking at 20 of the largest TV subscription markets worldwide to establish the theoretical ceiling for SVoD stacking behaviour. Ampere estimates that this maximum ceiling for SVoD services per household is highest in the US, at roughly eight. In Europe, the figure is lower, at between two to five services per household. However, market realities will mean that few territories are likely to see stacking numbers reach these heights…

US household TV spending has remained static

Despite cord-cutting, the average US household has continued to spend an almost identical amount on TV services every year — $900 (€763)— as they switch from individual high cost cable and satellite contracts to multiple lower-price SVoD services. This stability in expenditure, mirrored in many other markets worldwide, leads us to conclude that the fundamental determinant of stacking behaviour will be household entertainment budgets, and this allows calculation of a theoretical ceiling for SVoD uptake.

Opportunities for growth

“Even as we begin to see growth in SVoD services in emerging markets, our analysis shows that opportunity for expansion is actually still a very solid proposition in established territories,” advises Daniel Gadher, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis. “As cord-cutting continues, the US stacking ceiling is theoretically as high as eight services per average household, while in developing markets like Brazil it is far lower – at just 1.5.”

Sports will keep pay-TV in the game, and limit SVoD stacking

Various factors will limit how close individual markets will get to this ceiling. One issue is sport. Pay-TV operators and networks currently control the majority of key sports rights in many major markets. Ampere’s past analysis has indicated that OTT players are unlikely to be able to wrest control of major domestic events in most developed markets. As a consequence, consumers who want to watch sport will have to continue subscribing to pay-TV services. This reduces the available budget for SVoD. In the US for example, factoring in sports spend, the capacity for SVoD services drops from eight per average household to between four and five.

Other factors will influence the ceiling

UP: Outside the US, some major markets are still seeing growth in household spend on TV. However, the underlying rate of change is relatively low. In these markets, we expect growth in household outlay on entertainment to increase the ceiling for SVoD services by just 20 per cent – 30 per cent over the next five years.

DOWN: Spend that is un-addressable by SVoD platforms will limit the overall capacity. To reach maximum capacity, SVoD spend will have to replace pay TV spend. Sport is the most significant barrier for this, but if other key film and TV content remains with pay-TV services on an exclusive basis, rather than moving to OTT products, this will further restrict capacity.

¬UP: Pricing is of course the final key determinant – lower average SVoD prices driven by competition will mean that household budgets will stretch to more services.

The real opportunity is typically between two and four services per household

After accounting for factors such as sport and future growth in spending, markets such as the UK and Germany have an average household capacity of roughly three services at current price points.

But this apparently low capacity still translates into a sizeable number of subscriptions —88 million capacity in the UK and a 124 million capacity in Germany.

Similarly, in the USA, even four to five services per household would translate to a total of 510 million to 40 million possible subscriptions.

In total, for the markets assessed, a realistic capacity is as high as a further 3 billion contracts.

“To make the most of this capacity, OTT players first need to demonstrate that they are a viable replacement for existing paid-for TV services,” recommends Gadher. “This process is ongoing in the US and Canada, but elsewhere in the world, pay TV has remained resilient. But as US studio content increasingly moves to the online world, the opportunity for new players to take a share of consumer entertainment spending, even in already busy markets, improves.”