Premier League confirms 20 extra broadcast games

An extra 20 live Premier League matches will be shown live on TV during the 2020/21 season. However, there will be no more free-to-air matches available to fans, despite fixtures remaining behind closed doors – at least for the first part of the start of the season.

Individual Premier League clubs tried to obtain permission to live stream games that would not be broadcast, according to reports – but this was blocked by Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime – who paid a collective £5 billion over three years for the rights.

Consequently, Sky Sports has been given 12 extra games, taking its coverage up to 140 matches in total, while BT Sport will increase its coverage by six matches to 58, and Amazon’s Prime Video will gain two additional matches taken its total to 22 games.

The Premier League is hopeful that fans will be able to return to stadiums in limited numbers towards the end of October. The new season kicks off on September 12th.