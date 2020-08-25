Research: US pay-TV penetration down to 62%

New Parks Associates consumer research finds 62 per cent of US broadband households subscribe to a traditional pay-TV service via a cable or satellite provider, down from 69 per cent in Q1 2019, even as the average amount of video watched per week has spiked to more than 37 hours per household.

“The explosion of online viewing options and video consumption came at the same time many shelter-in-place orders were enacted,” notes Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates. “Households are relying more and more on OTT services for a top-quality entertainment experience. The spike in online video consumption, the decrease in pay-TV-only households, and the shift of pay-TV online are widening the gap between OTT and traditional pay-TV. Traditional services are looking to migrate to the cloud to get the best of pay-TV and OTT.”

“We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the pay-TV industry across the board, with operators acknowledging the benefits of putting Cloud TV at the heart of their infrastructure,” adds Nuno Sanches, General Manager, Media & Telecom, Kaltura.