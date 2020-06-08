Research: 76% US homes OTT subs

Findings from analyst firm Parks Associates indicate that 76 per cent of US broadband households subscribed to an OTT video service in Q1 2020, while the churn rate for streaming services was 41 per cent.

Sixty-two per cent of US broadband households subscribed to a traditional pay-TV service, according to Parks’ survey of 10,000 US broadband households fielded in March 2020, and reported in Consumer Perception of OTT Video.

“The entertainment industry, like all industries, faces an unprecedented situation as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” notes Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates. “With movie theatres closed and cinematic productions and live events cancelled or postponed, services are lacking some high-dollar content at the same time overall video consumption is accelerating. OTT services responded by adding new releases and extended free trials. As a result, OTT subscriptions have increased, while the churn has declined slightly since last year. But we will see, as lockdowns ease, if these strategies lead to sustainable growth or if the OTT industry needs to adjust again to new viewing patterns.”

“Of the 41 per cent of households that trialled at least one OTT service, the majority (69 per cent) adopted at least one paid subscription,” advises Nason. “New trial offers can be successful in attracting new users, but as competition increases and household budgets shrink, providers will need to explore new service models, such as making a portion of content free or offering discounts to longer-commitment subscriptions.”