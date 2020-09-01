Analyst: LatAm to top 100m SVoD subscriptions

Latin America will have 100.35 million SVoD subscriptions by 2025, more than double the 42.15 million recorded at end-2019, according to the Latin America SVoD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

“Latin America will enjoy a wave of US-based platform launches over the next year,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Disney+ will start in November. Hulu, HBO Max and ViacomCBS are all expected to start during 2021. These launches come despite poor economic conditions.”

Brazil will remain the market leader, with 36 million SVoD subscriptions forecast by 2025 – up by 20 million on 2019. Mexico will have 28 million gross SVoD subs by 2025, up by 16 million on 2019.

Long-established Netflix will continue to grow, but its dominance will decline. Netflix will have 47.4 million subscriptions by 2025; up from 31.4 million in 2019. Disney+ will grow rapidly following its November 2020 launch, with 25 million subs by 2025.