Now AT&T puts Xandr on sale

Ad company Xandr is the the next candidate for reducing AT&T’s $150 billion+ debt, according to Reuters.

Xandr came out of AT&T’s $1.6 billion acquisition of ad tech firm AppNexus in 2018. It is meant to give advertisers targeting through AT&T consumer data across phone, Internet and TV services.

AT&T spent $135 billion including the transformational 2016 buy of Time Warner for $109 billion and 2015’s purchase of DirecTV for $48.5 billion – DirecTV is also for sale.

Under a new CEO, AT&T is looking for ways to regroup by selling off assets.